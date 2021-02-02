Commentary: The path forward

For starters, this means that we resolve our differences without resorting to violence or trying to overthrow the system. Our representative democracy has its faults, but over the long sweep of our history it has served us well, evolving as public understanding evolves. In our system, we work to reform it, not to jettison it altogether.

Binding up our wounds will take recognizing that we can work together to resolve our differences. We will be helped on this score by electing principled, practical, and pragmatic leaders. I have had the privilege in my time in politics of watching hundreds (if not thousands) of elected officials and their staff commit to making the US a better country. This is our historic norm, and I want to see it function again: with a return to the business of governing. We want our representatives to disagree on policy grounds — not because of where they went to school or where they live or what they look like — and then negotiate, legislate, and find a way forward. You don’t always get results if you’re involved in public life, but you should strive to reach them. And if you fail the first time, it should be the norm that you move on and come back another day to try again or to correct what went wrong.