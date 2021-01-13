Commentary: The peril of false idols

On the morning of Jan. 5, a best-selling Christian author posted a picture of the Egyptian Coptic martyrs who were beheaded on a beach in Libya in 2015. Above the photo, the author asked: “What price are you willing to pay for what you believe in?”

That’s an excellent question I ask myself often. I’d like to think I would have the courage to die for Christ. But to die for Donald Trump? Because that was certainly how people who saw the tweet interpreted it, given what happened the next day in our nation’s capital, and the many, many tweets about it.

January 6, of course, was the day Congress was set to certify the Electoral College vote for the next president. Usually a mere formality, this year it turned into something far uglier, as we all saw unfold on our screens.

The Copts who were beheaded that morning six years ago died for Jesus Christ. They trusted God so much that they knew that by refusing to convert to Islam at point of a sword, they would go home to God for eternity. One of the amazing details of the story is that one man among the 21 was not a Christian. But upon being given the choice of life in a world of ISIS terrorists or death with the Christians, he chose the latter.