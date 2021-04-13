Commentary: The problem with hedge funds

Hedge funds are in the news again. (I wrote about the Melvin Capital hedge fund blow-up a couple of months ago.) A firm named Archegos Capital Management “blew up” (to use the common vivid metaphor), vaporizing tens of billions of dollars of paper wealth. What happened was that the prices of several highly leveraged investments made by Archegos turned against them, triggering margin calls from banks that had lent money to Archegos. The only way to raise the cash to meet the margin calls was to sell Archegos’ stocks, thereby flooding the market with sell orders and causing a rapid decline in stock prices.

[A technical note here: Archegos is legally classified as a “family office.” While similar to hedge funds in that they make highly leveraged investments and often earn millions for those who run the funds, family offices cannot accept investments from the public and are more opaque than hedge funds. (For example, the major banks that lent money to Archegos did not know of similar arrangements with other banks; thus, the total risk exposure of Archegos was hidden from them. Even now, it remains difficult to tabulate the exact dollar amount of risk exposure that Archegos had. Early guestimates were that Archegos’ approximate $10 billion of capital had been leveraged to $50 billion, but Bloomberg suggests the actual sum might have been as high as $100 billion.) Because of the greater privacy allowed, George Soros and other famous investors have switched from the hedge fund to the family office model. Because the two legal structures are lumped together in the public mind, and because of the similarity of investment goals and techniques, this article will lump these capital investment firms as “hedge funds.”]