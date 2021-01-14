Commentary: The problematical COVID-19 relief legislation

Americans are known to have big hearts. When disaster strikes, Americans unselfishly and heroically extend a helping hand. That certainly has been the case in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody wants to see those who have lost income through no fault of their own also lose their place of residence or their car or even their ability to afford food.

It was that spirit of generosity that prompted Congress and President Donald Trump to enact as many as five rounds of legislation since last March in the name of “COVID relief.” Unfortunately, though, in this imperfect world of ours, good intentions sometimes lead to unwanted consequences. COVID-19 relief has been a classic example of that truism.

When Congress and the president authorized the spending of more than $2 trillion last spring, only the naive would believe that so much money could be spent efficiently. Indeed, the Small Business Administration was tasked with issuing more loans and grants in 30 days last spring than the SBA had processed in the previous 14 years. It was a humanly impossible task for them to distribute that much money without billions and billions of dollars being wasted by being given to various cheats and ineligible recipients. Other objectionable spending in last spring’s CARES Act included sending a million checks to dead people and thousands more to European citizens.