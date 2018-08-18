It’s because of the Ruby Mountains that I chose Spring Creek, Nevada, as my home. Like Yosemite National Park, the Rubies are carved by glaciers, and year round I get to soak in the sights of the rocky craggy peaks. The majestic mountain slopes are covered by aspen trees that turn bright green in the spring and brilliant golden in the autumn, culminating with lovely tans, golden and dark green of sagebrush, mountain mahogany, and grass on the lower slopes.
I’m concerned that those peaceful moments in my Nevada sanctuary could soon be taken away if the Forest Service’s plan to lease the Ruby Mountains for oil and gas drilling goes through. This misguided plan completely overlooks the awe-inspiring majesty of the Ruby Mountains, seeing dollar signs where the rest of us see an irreplaceable natural treasure. All plans to move forward with oil and gas leasing must stop, and the Ruby Mountains must be honored as one of Nevada’s most priceless landscapes.
Months ago, the Bureau of Land Management requested that the Forest Service analyze the impacts of opening about 54,000 acres for oil and gas leasing. The land under consideration for leasing is north of Sherman Creek and south of Lamoille Creek, one of the most beautiful and restorative parts of the entire landscape. During the summer and autumn, I drive up Lamoille Canyon past cascading waterfalls, looking for mountain goats and bighorn sheep on the rocky crags.
That area is a recreation goldmine. I see families hiking the nature trail to the beaver ponds. I watch groups fill up two Forest Service campgrounds in Lamoille Canyon. Those seeking a more wild scape can enjoy the dispersed camping available in other parts of the Ruby Mountains. There’s no off-season in the Rubies. On winter weekends, Lamoille Canyon is popular with people who enjoy snow sports and snowmobiling. Even helicopter-supported skiing allows skiers to access remote pristine powder.
The 43-mile Ruby Crest National Recreation Trail receives thousands of visitors a year. As its name implies, this scenic trail follows the crest of the Ruby Mountains between Harrison Pass on the south and Roads End in Lamoille Canyon on the north. Winding past glacier carved cirques, high alpine lakes and stunning scenery, the Ruby Crest offers solitude and spectacular views at every turn. Not only have I seen license plates from most states and Canada parked at the Lamoille Canyon trailhead, while hiking the Ruby Crest I have spoken to hikers from Europe, Canada, Asia, and South America.
I’ve hiked the Ruby Crest Trail for 40 years, but have never tired of it. I hike because of the beauty and the quiet. I hike to be overwhelmed by wildflowers blanketing the mountain slopes. I hike to watch birds. I hike because I am a geologist, and the swirled, carved rocks reveal their history of high heat and partial melting followed by glacial carving.
A magical place of high alpine meadows, glacial carved valleys, cirque lakes and waterfalls, the Ruby Mountains draw tourists from all over the world. Locals and tourists flock to the Rubies to hike, backpack, camp, fish, hunt, photograph, stargaze, bird watch, mountain bike, ski, snowshoe, and picnic. These visitors spend money in our local stores, restaurants, and hotels. Ruby Mountain recreation supports our local economy, but would not if oil and gas leasing were allowed.
The Ruby Mountains are Elko County’s most famous asset, and I hope the Forest Service sees them for the treasure they really are. The Rubies are an iconic emblem of the Silver State’s wild and indigenous heritage and must be preserved for future generations.
