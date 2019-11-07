Commentary: The Senate's new drug bill is socialism lite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Like all price setting, this so-called “inflation penalty” would prohibit drug companies from setting market prices. But that won’t lower costs for patients. To make up for lost revenue in the short-term, drug companies will raise prices on non-Medicare patients. Over time, companies will begin launching drugs with artificially high prices, to avoid having to raise prices and face the penalty down the line.

The Senate plan would also tax manufacturers for certain drugs sold in Medicare Part D. Once Part D beneficiaries spend $5,100 out of pocket on prescriptions, the government begins paying for the majority of each drug they take. Under Grassley’s bill, drug makers would have to pay for 20 percent of each drug sold in this “catastrophic phase.”

But most Part D beneficiaries never reach the catastrophic phase. So this reform won’t do anything to lower their drug costs. In other words, the government is the primary beneficiary of this new tax on drug makers.

The Senate bill would raise taxes on pharmaceutical firms by $100 billion. And as any Republican senator should know, raising taxes is bad for business.