Commentary: The story behind school board resignations

My fellow citizens of Elko County:

Much of the recent upheaval in our local government, the coerced resignations of three duly-elected school board members, was done entirely out of the public view, behind closed doors. It has taken me a bit of effort to really get a handle on what happened, so I greatly appreciate a recent letter to the editor from current superintendent CJ Anderson. In his letter, on the Free Press’s website, Mr. Anderson included, and thereby made public, a confidential complaint filed against three sitting members of the school board. The complaint not only enumerates the specific charges, none having impeachable merit, but also explicitly announces the impetus for such drastic action.

The complainants were afraid that three members of the board would appoint another two, similarly-minded board members. In our story, where the rubber meets the road: That would give those three the power to appoint a new superintendent, of their own choosing. Would that superintendent have been CJ Anderson, who spearheaded the removal of The Three? Almost certainly not.

And now the plot thickens. Though having sufficient motivation to seek ouster of The Three, Mr. Anderson lacked the political savvy to accomplish such a coup d’état. Enter counsel for the board, Rob Salyer, who is regularly paid $15,000 to $30,000, per month, by the board. Mr. Salyer has served the board in such questionable capacity as, investigator of yet undeclared gubernatorial candidate, Joey Gilbert. How a potential candidate for governor concerns the interests of the board enough to prompt an expensive investigation is still incomprehensible. Mr. Salyer was also tasked with investigating private-citizen-with-a-Facebook-group, Misty Atkins.

Upon examination of the formerly confidential document released by Mr. Anderson, it is abundantly clear that those 41 pages of fried fluff, and potentially valuable garden fertilizer, could only have been prepared by Mr. Salyer. Additionally it was he who was able to convince The Three, by threat of prolonged legal action against their businesses, jail time, and fines, to resign, even before they had time to seek a legal second opinion.

I fervently request that you investigate this matter yourself. I am perfectly confident that you will understand things exactly as I have.

As inconceivable as it may seem for our relatively small conservative county, there has apparently been a grave assault on our self-governance, and on our Rule of Law. Fortunately, we do have a relatively simple, long-term remedy. And here is where you come in.

I earnestly petition you to use your personal influence to get Misty Atkins, Robert Leonhardt, Lincoln Litchfield, Brent Kelly, and myself elected to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees.

I may not know your personal political inclinations, but there’s not a patriotic American, red, blue, or other, who can tolerate the assault that has happened on our system. I do not blame our current appointed members of the board. To my knowledge they had no way of knowing what went on. Indeed my own opponent, Jeff Durham is a marvelous man, and under normal conditions would be a great choice for the board. But, due to circumstances beyond his control, these are not normal conditions.

Please consider these things carefully, and know that I personally stake my everlasting honor on every single word herein contained.

Your humble servant,

Brian D. Gale