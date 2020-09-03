Commentary: The warning of history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to be very clear about all of this," Joe Biden said in Pittsburgh this week. "Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."

If the Democrats really want to defeat Donald Trump, that statement should be repeated, frequently and forcefully, between now and Election Day. And not just by Biden, but by everyone who supports him. If they don't, they're playing right into Trump's hands and providing him a chance, probably his only chance, of reviving his campaign and winning in November.

Of course, Trump is inflaming tensions, not calming them. Of course, the turmoil he denounces is happening on his watch, not Biden's. Of course, he's exploiting a few isolated incidents for callous political purposes. Of course, Biden was absolutely right when he said on CNN, "These guys are rooting for violence. That is what it is all about."

We know all that. But the goal of Trump's opponents should be to win the election, not the argument; to be politically smart, not morally superior. And vigorously condemning lawbreakers is only the start of what Democratic strategists should be doing. They should also be telling protestors to go home, to deprive Trump of the oxygen his campaign desperately needs.