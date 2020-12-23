Commentary: The year of St. Joe

Tender love has myriad practical implications. The fact that Joseph is the foster father of Jesus is incredibly relevant. With over 400,000 children in the foster-care system in the United States today, St. Joseph's presence in a creche scene reminds us of those children who do not have stable, permanent, loving homes -- a forever family, as it is often put. If you have a moment to give thanks this Christmas, to see children smile -- or scream -- under the lights of a tree, remember there are children who have been scarred by trauma and maltreatment. The miracle of a tender heart in their lives could be a way out of the darkness. It's something to consider.

And about the other Joe in the news -- it can be music to my ears to hear St. Francis of Assisi cited, as the president-elect did after the Electoral College made his win official. "[F]or where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith, where there is darkness, light," Biden quoted. The prayer is a plea to God for the grace to be a vessel of tenderness -- the kind of merciful love that is the reason we celebrate Christmas. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life," as John 1:16 famously puts it. I'm hoping against hope that Biden might pay more attention to what the Catholic Church has to say about abortion during his administration.

The day after a big snowstorm in New York, I happened upon some graffiti: "Laugh, cry and honk your [heart] out. Our country is saved. Thank you, Joe and Kamala." Even the person who wrote that doesn't really believe that the country is saved, I'm sure. But exuberance is a reflection on how over this year people are. In his words on St. Joseph, Pope Francis repeated what Jesus said to St. Paul: "My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness." That's the kind of humble approach we need for a revolution of tenderness that will save us -- it's not up to us, but to God, with our cooperation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0