Commentary: There is no chumminess between BLM and mining or any other industry in Nevada

The whistleblower used to work for the Center for Biological Diversity, a group that wants to protect plants and animals by limiting other uses of public lands. CBD frequently challenges permits for natural resource development projects to achieve their objective. He implies that BLM’s mission should be more like that of his former employer and contends BLM issues too many permits.

But it’s BLM’s job to issue permits for mineral exploration, mining, ranching, oil and gas and renewable energy development, and other land uses so long as the proposed projects comply with environmental protection standards. Despite his preference for species protection over natural resource development and other uses of public lands, the whistleblower’s complaint cannot change the Congressional mandate governing how BLM must manage and regulate public lands. The changes he wants would literally take an act of Congress to amend the law.

Maybe that will happen someday. But until it does, we should appreciate the difficult job that Congress has given BLM and recognize the agency’s efforts to reach the balance Congress requires. We should understand that working under a system of stringent laws and regulations, companies throughout Nevada build and operate mines that safeguard the environment. We should remember that these mines provide thousands of high-paying jobs, generate tax revenues, benefit nearby communities, place the utmost importance on worker health and safety, and produce the minerals we use and need in our daily lives.

Debra Struhsacker is co-counder and a director of the Women’s Mining Coalition, which was founded in 1993 with the mission to “bring the story of the modern mining industry to Members of Congress.”

