Commentary: There will be no return to 'normal'

The wearing of masks, the acceptance of medical warnings, even the willingness to take a vaccine that was produced in large part by the determination of Donald Trump to create one at warp speed — all of these are political indicators. Since 1942, with the introduction of a book bearing that title, Americans have known the phrase “You are what you eat.” Today we are — Republican or Democrat — what we wear on our face, or don’t.

Now to the question of whether we ever will return to “normal.”

President Harding argued that there was an American normal, but of course he could not replicate in the third decade of the 20th century what had been destroyed in brutal wartime carnage in the second decade. Even with a prime minister who bears the same surname as a previous prime minister (Justin Trudeau’s father, who held the position from 1968 to 1979 and 1980 to 1984), Canada isn’t returning to an earlier era. Trudeau’s leadership opponent, the Conservative Party’s Erin O’Toole, knew he couldn’t hearken back to an earlier age; he broke with party orthodoxy on climate change, abortion and LGBTQ rights.