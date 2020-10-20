Commentary: Things to think about before you vote

— The democrats will eliminate Trump’s tax cuts. Don’t believe Biden when he says he’ll only raise taxes on those who make over $400,000. How many of you own a house worth more than $400,000? If you sold it, you’d owe 40% of what you made in taxes under his plan. He’ll also bring back the Estate Tax, which levies heavy penalties on your heirs. According to a new study by the Wall Street Journal, Biden’s economy plan will cost the average family $6,500. Speaking of the economy, Biden will end the China tariffs. As evidenced by his son Hunter’s business dealings with China, Biden is for CHINA FIRST, not America. He’ll bring back NAFTA so that the balance of trade is no longer in our favor. Any manufacturing gains we’ve had would be lost.

How has your 401K done under Trump? It’s been so healthy because of Trump’s deregulations and growth of manufacturing that has flourished during his administration. The stock market will tank under Biden.

— Do you value your 2nd Amendment rights? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both voiced support for a government-mandated buyback (code for CONFISCATION) of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles. Both are for defunding the police, and Harris even raised bail money for violent, felonious offenders to get out of jail during this summer’s riots.