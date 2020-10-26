Commentary: This election really is different

But apart from 2020, there may have been only three elections — perhaps four if Andrew Jackson’s defeat of John Quincy Adams in 1828 is considered — when it was clear in advance that the character of the United States would be determined.

The first was 1860, when Abraham Lincoln, who had served only in the Illinois legislature and in a single House term, ran against three contenders with traditional presidential qualifications and prevailed amid talk, and fears, of secession. No one who went to the polls in 1860 misunderstood the stakes. It was clear that a Lincoln victory would put the country’s survival in jeopardy. “The fate of the nation seemed to be in the hands of Young America,” the City University of New York historian David S. Reynolds wrote in “Abe,” his new biography published last month.

The second — much ignored — was 1964, when GOP Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona vowed to end the New Deal/Great Society era in American politics, marking, as Lee Edwards of the conservative Heritage Foundation put it, the “beginning of a shift to the right that would eventually end 50 years of liberal dominance in American politics.” That choice was on offer in Goldwater’s race against President Lyndon B. Johnson, though America did not choose that path.