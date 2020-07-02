Commentary: This is a testing time for all of us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago, The New York Times ran an article noting that with the US preoccupied by the coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, and massive unemployment, “its competitors are moving to fill the vacuum, and quickly.” They are testing how far they can go, seeking to exploit our weaknesses and fill the vacuum they perceive in world leadership.

There are good reasons we have turned inward. As a nation, we have botched the response to the coronavirus, as its recent sharp upward trajectory illustrates. We are still feeling our way through the economic impact. And, of course, street protests and turmoil over the nation’s racial practices are preoccupying many people’s attention.

Any one of these things would have been enough to try us as a country. All together are testing our mettle as it rarely has been.

Oddly, I find something bracing about this. As Americans, we have a tendency to feel that we’ve always come through hard times and always will. The result is often a sense that we can leave things to others: to our leaders, to our nonprofits, churches, and community groups, to our more involved neighbors.