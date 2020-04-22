Commentary: This news organization needs your help

They need your help, and they need it now. If you believe your community must have real news organizations to watchdog the government and cover the local news, here are two immediate steps you can take:

1. Subscribe

If you really want to be helpful, subscribe to a local newspaper. Reading a newspaper is a more relaxing experience than staring at a screen, and it’s a far better way to absorb information without distraction. If you’re looking for an opportunity to slow your life down, reading a newspaper may be one way to start.

If that’s a step too far, subscribe to the newspaper’s website instead. If your local paper doesn’t charge for access to its website, make a donation as an alternative. And while you’re at it, if there’s a local news website that is doing good work in your community, consider donating to it as well.

2. Call your congressional representatives

A bipartisan group of legislators recently urged the Congress and the White House to consider stimulus relief for local journalism and media. “Without this support, communities across the country risk losing one of their key sources of accurate information about what citizens need to know and do in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said one of the letters circulating on Capitol Hill.