Commentary: Throwing away drug patents won't cure anything

Specifically, intellectual property rights provide the necessary predictability and certainty for innovators to research, develop, and ultimately deliver new treatments, vaccines, and cures to patients. IP gives firms the ability to collaborate with and increase competition among innovators, thereby increasing the number of new medicines.

Right now, in fact, pharmaceutical companies around the world are pursuing 8,000 new cures and treatments for diseases like Alzheimer's, cancer, and diabetes. This is not to mention the dozens of additional Covid-19 vaccines in the works.

Those behind Covid-19 vaccines are hopeful that the discoveries they've made along the way will lead to future applications that prove lucrative. But that will only happen if IP remains protected.

Simply put, IP protections have given rise to a vibrant market in which bioscience firms -- along with the investors who fund them and the scientists who work at them -- are rewarded for medical innovation.

Without this basic infrastructure, researchers would have never been able to deliver Covid-19 vaccines just months after the disease was first identified.