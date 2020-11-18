Commentary: Time for a practical (and effective) plan

The plan to mitigate the spread of SARS CoV-2 is not working. The people of Nevada have been doing what they’ve been told. What is going wrong? More mask wear correlates with higher rates of infection. The Governor tells us it’s because of too much interaction between people so he has proclaimed “Stay at Home 2.0”. But does that address the root cause of spread?

Obviously not because as he implores Nevadans to only leave home for essential work or errands, in the next breath he welcomes tourists to our state. Tourism, gambling, having a drink at a bar, those activities are not “essential” as defined by the Governor. They are, however, essential elements to the overall health of our communities and economy.

Here’s the deal: whether 1 meter or 6 feet of separation, 10 people from 2 families or 50 or 250 strangers together indoors, latex gloves, biohazard suits, face shields, respirators, surgical masks, or bandanas; regardless – infection control has an order of operation that cannot be violated. The experts and authorities reiterate the need to wear a mask. At times they even mention to wear your mask properly by covering your nose and mouth completely.

We are still ignoring the order of operation of infection control. That ignorance is a key reason for the increasing spread of the pandemic.