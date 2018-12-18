As someone who is very familiar with the Constitution, having taught college-level Political Science courses for 23 years, I believe that the Congress has enough information to begin an impeachment in the House of Representatives and should begin impeachment hearings now. What has the President done that is the basis for an impeachment?
First, he receives monetary compensation from foreign diplomats via his Trump hotels in D.C. and elsewhere to include his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. When they come to meet with the President they stay at his overpriced hotels and he receives the monetary benefit since he is still a beneficial owner of the Trump businesses. That is a clear violation of the emoluments clause of our Constitution.
He routinely violates domestic laws relating to Defamation of Character by his twitter-based slandering of many individuals such as Congressman Schiff who he called Congressman Shitt, many members of the Department of Justice such as Robert Mueller, James Comey, etc.
He has verbally assaulted Senators and Congressmen and women with whom he has disagreements or immoral affairs, and he has slandered members of the Judiciary to include the 9th Circuit. If he were not the President, he would be facing a slew of defamation of character lawsuits.
He has, from day one, engaged in tactics which appear to be witness tampering, and obstruction of justice as seen in his constant attacks on the investigation of Russian interference in our election. He has also abused the pardon power by pardoning Joe Arpaio of Arizona in violation of the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.
And, legal violations aside, he has acted in very reckless manner siding with racists and white supremacists in the Charlottesville incident, urging supporters to beat up protestors during his rallies, and his vicious attacks of people of color.
He has raised the racial conflict level in this country. He has wrecked our reputation worldwide as a beacon of democracy, and he has clearly sided with the Saudis in their murder of a Washington Post reporter as verified by the CIA.
I urge all my fellow Nevadans to call our Congressman Amodei, and our two U.S. Senators and urge them to begin impeachment hearings now. And I urge Senator Heller, who lost his reelection because of his bowing to Trump, to end his career with the noble act of demanding of McConnell that he support an immediate impeachment.
Our Democracy is in great danger from this immoral, irrational, and authoritarian President. Stand up and demand impeachment now.
