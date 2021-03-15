Commentary: Time to put teeth in Nevada’s public records law

Unbeknownst to Nevada officials, the state has been conducting a natural experiment in public policy for many years now: What would happen if the Open Meeting Law had an enforcement mechanism and criminal penalties for government officials who violate the law, while the Public Records Act — the state’s other primary open-government statute — left malfeasors completely unmolested?

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the law that imposes sanctions and a means to enforce them has been more effective in shaping the behavior of the state’s elected officials and civil servants.

Nevada’s Open Meeting Law was approved by the state legislature in 1960. It was intended to ensure that the actions of all public bodies “be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.” In 1977, the statute was amended to establish criminal penalties for government officials who knowingly participate in a meeting in which members of the public are unlawfully barred from attendance. It also authorized the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute infractions of the law. In 2011, civil penalties now as high as $2,500 were added. In 2015, a process was established for local residents and open-government organizations to file open-meeting complaints with the Attorney General’s office.