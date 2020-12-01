Commentary: To keep drug costs down and fairness up, stop the abuses of 340B

Lawmakers intended for these now-mandatory discounts to boost access to medications for the most vulnerable patient populations. Instead the program has become a revenue generator for hospitals and pharmacies. And, in the process, contributed to rising drug costs for Americans with private insurance plans.

Why? Because 340B only requires caregivers to meet certain minimal thresholds for the number of medically underserved people they treat. For many hospitals and clinics, these eligibility standards are easily reached. So, they can purchase drugs at 340B discounts -- regardless of whether they're given to any low-income patients or not -- and prescribe them in bulk to privately insured patients. The healthcare provider can then bill the insurance company for the full cost of the drug -- plus a mark-up -- and pocket the difference.

And the deal has only sweetened for providers. In 2010, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) -- the federal agency that determines who is eligible for 340B discounts -- established new guidance allowing all 340B-covered healthcare providers to enter into contractual agreements with an unrestricted number of third-party pharmacies.

Just like hospitals, for-profit pharmacies know they can exploit the program for exceptionally large profits.