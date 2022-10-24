Commentary: To my fellow Nevadans, Americans all

Despite the economic pain that we are experiencing, the current period of inflation and impending recession will pass. High gas prices will not matter if we dismantle our democracy. Disruption of the electoral process resulting in political unrest and destabilization poses a far more serious threat to economic stability and financial loss to American households.

Past generations have sacrificed much for America’s democracy.

History watches and measures what we do individually and collectively. My great grandfather was on the wrong side of history fighting for the South in the Civil War. The current challenge to our very democracy is our battle to choose on which side history will find us.

The 2022 mid-term elections may possibly be the most consequential election of our time. We are faced with a choice. On the one hand, we can vote for candidates that stand for democracy through the upholding of the peaceful transfer of power after free and fair elections, candidates that uphold the rule of law and fulfill their oath to uphold the Constitution if elected.

On the other hand, we can vote for candidates who deny the 2020 election results and threaten to overturn upcoming and future elections if they do not win.

These candidates are on a crusade to divide us into a “them versus us “ country. That kind of thinking feeds and thrives on promoting fear, and characterizing some as a dangerous “other” that needs to be feared, controlled and eliminated. A vote for candidates who refute legitimate election results, and manipulate voters by not repudiating conspiracy theories represent a betrayal of the very democracy that we were born into; that many of our ancestors fought to create and preserve.

I am afraid when I hear, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” I feel fearful and confounded when I hear candidates, politicians, TV personalities, political operatives flirt with authoritarian leaders like Viktor Orban of Hungary. Will America succumb to a quiet coup as happened in Hungary by electing officials that dismantle the judiciary, suppress opposition, and ensure that every election will keep their party in power?

I wonder what my fifth great grandfather who fought in the Revolutionary War alongside his oldest son would think. Or, my four uncles and my father who volunteered to fight fascism in WWII, what would they say?

We don’t get to take a pass. Our democracy is threatened by anti-democratic factions, a mobilization of armed para-military groups, and a social media system rife with unrighteous disinformation campaigns that convince good people that they are threatened by powerful forces. All, challenge and undermine democratic institutions and splinter us into tribal factions.

Will the world we pass on to our grandchildren be one that denies facts, justifies violence and embraces a win at all cost creed? Do we go the way of teetering and failed democracies giving in to authoritarian impulses, or is this our time in history to defend all that our ancestors fought to create and protect?

On November 8 we will cast our vote for democracy or we will vote for candidates that deny legitimate election results and work to undermine the foundations of our democracy. It’s up to us to choose on which side history will find us.