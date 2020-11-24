Commentary: Trump Administration has honored Native cultures

In September, a year of work by the Interior Department, State Department, and U.S. Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence came to a ceremonial culmination at the White House. Ambassador Mikko Hautala of Finland, representatives from the National Museum of Finland, Pence and Secretary David Bernhardt all joined Trump in the Oval Office to celebrate the long-awaited return of the tribal remains and funerary objects.

The president spoke about the importance of repatriating the remains and cultural artifacts for these tribal communities. Additionally, he has said that repatriation from foreign countries is just as important as repatriation within our country.

After nearly a year of careful planning and adherence to tribal protocol, the mission to return the remains to the United States has finally been achieved. In the days prior to the White House ceremony, members of the National Museum of Finland joined the tribes and their spiritual and ceremonial leaders associated with Mesa Verde to reinter the remains and artifacts in Mesa Verde National Park.

On behalf of the administration and all the staff that partnered together across federal agencies, we are humbled to help bring these tribal ancestors back to their original resting place. Culturally, American Indians and Alaska Natives hold the passing of our relatives and the caretaking of their remains in high regard.