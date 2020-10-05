Commentary: Trump and Republicans scheme to stay in power

Many Democrats are getting nervous about the upcoming presidential election. Ominous, extensively reported articles by two of the best in the business -- the New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin and The Atlantic's Barton Gellman -- outline Boss Trump's plot to keep control of the White House in 2021 no matter how the American people vote.

Trump is hardly making a secret of it. He's pointedly refused to commit to "a peaceful transfer of power." "Well, we're going to have to see what happens," is how he answered the question. He added that after we "get rid of the ballots" -- presumably mail-in ballots he's been whining about for weeks -- "there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."

Of course, Trump himself has always voted by mail, but then brazen hypocrisy is his standard operating mode. If you haven't noticed, he also lies a lot. Without prevaricating, boasting and bitching, he'd be mute. And even then, he'd still have Twitter. He recently tweeted that the winner "may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED" because mail-in ballots make it a "RIGGED ELECTION in waiting."