Commentary; Trump continues to remake the federal judiciary

The day after House Democrats impeached President Trump, Senate Republicans were busy confirming another 13 federal district court nominees.

In three years in office, President Trump has already placed 133 judges on federal district courts (nearly one-fifth of all district court judges), 50 judges to the federal court of appeals (more than a quarter of all appellate judges), just five short of former president Barack Obama’s record in an eight-year span. And, Trump nominated and had two Supreme Court justices confirmed — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Democrats now lament the 2013 decision made by Nevada Senator Harry Reid, then Senate Majority Leader, to trigger the “nuclear option” reducing the number of senators from 60 to a simple majority (51) to confirm presidential nominees. Reid’s action paved the way for the current Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, to cut debate time and speed the judicial confirmation process.