Commentary: Trump’s move to save solar shows bipartisan consensus

In a heated election season, it’s encouraging to see President Trump and former Vice President Biden agree on some key issues. The Trump administration has shown that tariffs can bring back important manufacturing sectors. And the Biden campaign has pledged to reshore U.S. manufacturing.

While Trump is known for supporting oil and natural gas, he’s also taken steps to reestablish America’s solar manufacturing sector. Along with Vice President Biden’s call for expanded solar panel production, this amounts to a shared belief that the United States can outmaneuver China in the future development of renewable energy systems.

Recently, President Trump acted to save U.S. solar manufacturing. Over the past decade, demand for solar panels in the United States has soared. However, even as U.S. solar installations tripled, imports increased by roughly 500 percent.

Simply put, Beijing massively funded its state-owned companies and produced a worldwide flood of solar panels. China now makes 60 percent of the world’s solar cells and 71 percent of all solar modules.

All of this happened rapidly, with prices for solar cells and modules falling by 60 percent. As a result, the U.S. solar industry almost disappeared, with 25 companies closing their doors between 2012 and 2017.