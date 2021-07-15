Commentary: Try these two easy tricks to promote freedom in Cuba

If Biden really wants to "stand with the Cuban people," there are two easy steps he can take to do so in an honest way.

First, he can ask Congress to lift the embargo and declare a policy of unilateral free trade with Cuba. If Cubans aren't going to be permitted to trade with Americans, let the Cuban regime, not the US regime, be the ones to say so -- and to pay any price in popularity that comes with the decision.

Second, he can ask Congress to end all restrictions on travel and migration between Cuba and the US. If you're a Cuban who wants to visit or live in America, or vice versa, and if you can can find a way to make the journey, the US government won't stand in your way (again, if the Cuban government does, that's on them).

Will those two things happen? Not likely. Florida's a swing presidential state with a strong lobby and associated Cuban-American voting bloc that favors economic protectionism in the name of an "anti-communism" that aims to keep Cuba's Communist Party in charge at all costs.

But if he dares risk it, Biden can actually stand up for freedom -- in a way that invites the Cuban people to reveal and act on their true preferences, whatever those preferences may be -- instead of just mouthing dishonest platitudes.

