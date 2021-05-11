Commentary: U.S. mining law can strengthen America’s supply chain and reduce reliance on China and Russia for critical minerals

The 1872 Mining Law governs U.S. citizens’ rights to locate mining claims to explore for and develop minerals on certain public lands in the western U.S. Thanks to this law, our country has benefitted greatly for the past 149 years from the production of domestic minerals on public lands.
Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva recently told the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture that he is working on a Mining Law bill. The bill he championed during the last session of Congress would put important mineral resources completely off-limits to development; eliminate the security of land tenure needed to attract investment in domestic mineral exploration and development; create obstacles to make mine permitting more costly, time-consuming, and difficult; and impose a burdensome royalty plus an unreasonable rock disposal fee.
These proposed changes to the Mining Law will increase our reliance on foreign countries for the minerals essential to the country’s economy, infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, all forms of energy, and national defense. If enacted, Grijalva’s bill will harm our Nation and help China, Russia, and other adversaries and foreign countries that currently control the supply chains for essential minerals.
The U.S. has an alarming reliance on foreign minerals. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, in 2020 we imported 100 percent of 14 critical minerals and over 50 percent of another 46 important minerals. China dominates the supply chains for rare earth minerals, antimony, refined copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals.
The U.S. is fortunate to have a rich mineral endowment and could produce most of the minerals we need from domestic mines. Our current inability to get our minerals from U.S. mines is mainly due to unfavorable policies that make securing permits for mining projects difficult and time-consuming compared to other countries.
Obtaining minerals from foreign countries -- even from allied nations -- is misguided for several reasons. First, the pandemic highlighted the urgent need to strengthen our domestic supply chains for many goods, including critical minerals. President Biden’s Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains recognizes the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals, other raw materials, and products.
Second, the U.S. has the most effective and comprehensive environmental protection and worker health and safety laws in the world, which require miners to use state-of-the-art environmental safeguards, provide financial assurances to federal and state regulators to guarantee that mines will be reclaimed when mining is completed, and ensure safe working conditions. This focus on protecting the environment and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace sets U.S. mining apart from other countries with less stringent requirements -- or no requirements at all.
Third, getting our minerals from abroad makes no sense from a carbon emissions perspective. Achieving President Biden’s ambitious carbon emissions reduction goals will demand that we start producing products domestically, including minerals, to eliminate the energy consumption and shipping-related carbon emissions from importing materials from around the world.
Grijalva’s proposed changes to the Mining Law will reduce U.S. mining and is at cross-purposes with the Nation’s objectives to increase clean energy uses because minerals are essential building blocks for clean energy technologies and infrastructure.
For example, electric vehicles, charging stations, and transmission lines cannot be built without copper; storage batteries in electric vehicles and other applications require lithium, nickel, cobalt, and antimony; solar panels contain silver; the magnets in wind turbines must have rare earth minerals. We can and should produce these and other minerals from U.S. mines.
The Mining Law debate centers around Nevada where over one-half of the Nation’s mining claims are located. Federal and Nevada agencies carefully regulate work on these claims and hold over $3.2 billion in reclamation bonds for Nevada mineral exploration and mining projects. Despite Nevada’s role as an exploration and mining powerhouse, Nevada mines affect less than one percent of Nevada’s 70 million-acre landmass.
Maintaining the Mining Law will encourage U.S. mineral production that can strengthen domestic mineral supply chains, reduce our reliance on foreign minerals, and minimize carbon emissions. Now more than ever, the Nation needs the Mining Law. Congress should reject radical changes to this law.
