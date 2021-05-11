Commentary: U.S. mining law can strengthen America’s supply chain and reduce reliance on China and Russia for critical minerals

The U.S. is fortunate to have a rich mineral endowment and could produce most of the minerals we need from domestic mines. Our current inability to get our minerals from U.S. mines is mainly due to unfavorable policies that make securing permits for mining projects difficult and time-consuming compared to other countries.

Obtaining minerals from foreign countries -- even from allied nations -- is misguided for several reasons. First, the pandemic highlighted the urgent need to strengthen our domestic supply chains for many goods, including critical minerals. President Biden’s Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains recognizes the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals, other raw materials, and products.

Second, the U.S. has the most effective and comprehensive environmental protection and worker health and safety laws in the world, which require miners to use state-of-the-art environmental safeguards, provide financial assurances to federal and state regulators to guarantee that mines will be reclaimed when mining is completed, and ensure safe working conditions. This focus on protecting the environment and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace sets U.S. mining apart from other countries with less stringent requirements -- or no requirements at all.