Commentary: Understanding the plea negotiation process

Nationwide, over 90 percent of criminal cases do not end with a trial because the cases are either dismissed or the parties reach a plea agreement wherein the defendant agrees to plead guilty or no contest as a result of negotiations between the prosecutor and the defendant. For criminal purposes, a no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

The reality is that our criminal justice system would crumble if every case ended with a trial. Elko is no exception. The Elko County District Attorney’s Office has more than 2,500 active cases. If all those cases resulted in a trial, our criminal justice system would have to tackle approximately 48 trials per week, over the course of 12 months, in order to dispose of those cases in one year. Obviously, that isn’t possible.

Of course, there are cases which we do not negotiate. That happens frequently. Whether we decide to enter into a plea agreement depends on several factors. Most often, the strength of the evidence dictates whether a prosecutor can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s one thing to accuse someone of committing a crime, but it’s an entirely different thing to be able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt with admissible evidence. We must follow the law and the rules of evidence. Not everything that someone says is admissible. Not every piece of evidence is admissible.

Another important factor in our decision to negotiate a case is the input that we receive from a victim or the victim’s family. We make every effort to engage the victim in this process and we give substantial weight to the victim’s opinion. As you can imagine, some victims are adamantly against a plea agreement; some victims are adamantly against having to testify; and some victims are even adamantly against us prosecuting the case at all.

Without a doubt, cases involving sexual or physical abuse of a child are the most gut-wrenching cases that we handle. When the public reads an article in the newspaper about a defendant accused of a crime against a child who received a plea deal and a sentence that they believe was too lenient, their reaction is to ridicule the prosecutor or the judge. We understand why someone would do that; however, there is nearly always much more to the case that the public doesn’t know.

Take this scenario, for example. A child discloses to her teacher that she was sexually abused by a neighbor. The teacher reports that to law enforcement and the investigation begins. The child receives a medical examination that doesn’t reveal any injuries consistent with sexual abuse. The child is interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer and discloses the abuse to the interviewer. Law enforcement does an excellent job investigating the case and the prosecutor believes that the case can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant is charged with a very heinous crime, he is arrested, and the case is set to proceed through the court system. Before trial, the victim attempts suicide two or three times and is extremely reluctant and nervous to have to testify in front of a room full of strangers. A prosecutor doesn’t have the ability to call someone other than the victim as a witness at trial to tell the jury what happened to the victim. We must call the victim as a witness who will be subjected to cross-examination by a defense attorney.

While engaging the victim and the victim’s family in the process, the prosecutor is told that the child does not want to testify, and that the child will suffer additional trauma if she does testify. At this point, we have a choice to make. Do we continue with the prosecution; ignore the potential additional trauma to the victim; take the case to trial hoping that the child is able to endure the stress and tell the jury what happened, and maybe the jury is convinced beyond a reasonable doubt? Or do we negotiate the case, save the child from the additional trauma from testifying, and guarantee that the defendant will get some sort of punishment? The answer isn’t as easy as you would think. This isn’t a made-up scenario. It is real and it happens often.

Our office will never negotiate a case because we are lazy, or it is inconvenient to take a case to trial. Every attorney in this office has significant trial experience. We are trial attorneys, and we aren’t afraid to do our job. We negotiate cases for good reasons and rarely do people take the time to understand why we negotiated a case or why the judge gave a particular sentence before ridiculing us.

I work for the people of Elko County, and I absolutely respect the people’s right to critique the work that I do. That is what they are supposed to do if they are going to make an informed decision when they cast their ballot. Part of being informed, however, is taking the time to understand the reasons why we do the things that we do. To the extent that I am ethically and legally allowed to discuss our cases, I will always take the time to talk to a concerned citizen about the decisions that we make. We may not always agree, but I will always be respectful, open, and honest.

Tyler Ingram has been Elko County's district attorney since October 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0