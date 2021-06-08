Commentary: US consumers need country-of-origin labeling on internet

Baldwin’s bill easily passed a Senate committee last month with bipartisan support. Now, however, an assortment of large online retailers represented by the National Retail Federation and Amazon are actively trying to block Baldwin’s COOL Act from being included in wider Senate legislation.

Why would these importers oppose efforts to stamp a clear “Made in China” or “Made in USA” label on product listings? Because they continue to rake in record profits by selling a multitude of cheap goods from Chinese factories. It’s estimated that 75 percent of all new goods being sold on Amazon come from China. And so, China provides a massive source of annual profit for importers of consumer goods.

Americans are rightly concerned about unsafe imports from China, though — including everything from tainted pet food to toxic toys. And consumers have certainly taken note of recent headlines, including Amazon’s liability for exploding NutriBullet blenders and defective Hoverboards — both made in China.

Even though Chinese manufacturers continue to crank out a steady stream of shoddy products, Amazon and other online retailers have shown no interest in redirecting sales toward safer, American-made alternatives. Instead, they simply want to continue the profitable status quo.