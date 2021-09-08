Commentary: US needs energy reliability and affordability, not power outages

NERC CEO Jim Robb observed that “in our hurry to develop a cleaner resource base, reliability and energy adequacy has to be taken into consideration.” He added, “I know that operators and planners are working very, very hard to preserve reliability, but they’re continually asked to do so and manage your grid under more and more challenging conditions.”

If policymakers are aware of these warnings — and are at all concerned — they certainly aren’t acting like it. Since Europe’s green energy agenda seems to be the model for what’s being proposed in Washington, perhaps Green New Dealers should pay closer attention to what’s happening across the Atlantic.

Europe’s rush to decarbonize has come with economy-cratering consequences. Not only are utilities across Europe concerned that they won’t be able to keep the lights on, but the cost of energy is soaring. Wholesale electricity rates in Germany — already the most expensive in Europe — have jumped 60 percent this year. In Britain, regulators are expected to approve a request from utilities to raise rates for a second time this year, just to keep up with costs. And in Spain, electricity prices are now double what they were two years ago.