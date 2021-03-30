Commentary: Vaccination is the ticket to getting the U.S. back on track

The end of the pandemic in the U.S. is in sight. The Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have proven to be outstandingly effective at protecting recipients from coronavirus and they are also safe.

These vaccines -- and the potential of others on the way -- have the power to lift us out of the depths of this pandemic and put us on the path forward to rebuilding from Covid-19's devastating economic, social, and psychological impacts.

Put simply, getting America vaccinated is our ticket to halting the death toll and significantly slowing the spread of the virus. The vaccines are our ticket forward -- this is the message that needs to be shouted from the roof tops right now.

While public confidence in the vaccines, and access to them, continues to grow, many Americans -- especially Black and Hispanic adults and those living in rural areas -- remain hesitant about getting the shot.

In redoubling efforts to dispel fears about Covid-19 vaccines, the message that needs to be conveyed across the board is that these breakthroughs will not only stamp out the virus, but also end much of the growing collateral damage due to the pandemic.