Commentary: Vote 'no' on Q1 – Retain your constitutional right to vote

Make no mistake about it, a vote to pass Q1 will remove your constitutional right to elect your representative. When the founders of our great state crafted the constitution they included creation of the State University, later to become the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), and put it under the control of an elected Board of Regents to oversee its operations.

Removal of your right to elect your Regent to oversee higher education in Nevada is clear in the legislative minutes by comments of the bill’s sponsor who stated in 2017 that, “I have proposed a two-piece Nevada higher education reform act” and in 2019 that, “it allows more flexibility in considering reform proposals”. The second piece of legislation was Senate Bill 354 that sought to reconfigure the Board into a hybrid board of five elected and four appointed Regents and reduce the total number to nine. There is also nothing to stop the Legislature from making the Board entirely appointed.

Proponents have argued that passage of Q1 would bring forward “accountability, transparency and oversight”. I have served on the Board since 2006 and in that time all business has been conducted per Nevada’s Open Meeting Law (OML) and there has not been a single OML violation in that time. All Regents meetings and votes are taken in full view of the public.