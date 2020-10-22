Commentary: Vote 'yes' on Question 2

Over the last decade, we have made immense progress on LGBTQ issues, with states legalizing same sex marriage through their own state court system, through referrenda, and through the legislative process.

On the federal level, we have seen the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, the end of the Defense of Marriage Act, the Obergefell decision which made marriage equality the law of the land, Bostock which included LGBGTQ people in the Title VII sex discrimination employment protections, and we’ve seen the Obama-Biden administration usher in immense policy change across agencies that protect LGBTQ people.

But we also understand how fragile that progress is, and the Trump-Pence administration has done everything in their power to undo that progress. They have rolled back Obama-era protections, banned transgender military service, stripped LGBTQ protections from the Affordable Care Act, and filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in opposition to equality on the Bostock employment discrimination among more dangerous actions.