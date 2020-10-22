Commentary: Vote 'yes' on Question 2

Over the last decade, we have made immense progress on LGBTQ issues, with states legalizing same sex marriage through their own state court system, through referrenda, and through the legislative process.
On the federal level, we have seen the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, the end of the Defense of Marriage Act, the Obergefell decision which made marriage equality the law of the land, Bostock which included LGBGTQ people in the Title VII sex discrimination employment protections, and we’ve seen the Obama-Biden administration usher in immense policy change across agencies that protect LGBTQ people.
But we also understand how fragile that progress is, and the Trump-Pence administration has done everything in their power to undo that progress. They have rolled back Obama-era protections, banned transgender military service, stripped LGBTQ protections from the Affordable Care Act, and filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in opposition to equality on the Bostock employment discrimination among more dangerous actions.
Right now, Obergefell means that same sex marriage is the law of the land, here in Nevada and across the country. While this Supreme Court ruling gives every Nevadan the right to marry whomever they love, our Nevada Constitution tells a different story that is out of step with our national character. Nevada’s Constitution does not usurp federal law, but it is a disappointing and outdated statement for Nevada to be making about our 127,000 LGBTQ residents.
This fall, Nevadans have an opportunity to change our outdated constitution simply by voting.
Nevada’s Question 2 would amend our constitution to remove the current gendered and discriminatory language around marriage. For so many of us LGBTQ Nevadans, this step, while symbolic, will finally mean that our state sees us, hears us, and recognizes our rights as equal to any other Nevadan.
By voting YES on Q2, you can change our state history and bend the arc toward justice. You can ensure that LGBTQ Nevadans know that this is their state too. You can enshrine equality into the Nevada Constitution and never have to worry again whether the fundamental right to same sex marriage is protected in this state.
We have a long way to go to secure full equality under the law on the state and federal level.
We must pass and sign into law the Equality Act that would give full legal protections to LGBTQ people. But this is an important step for Nevada and it’s a step we can take ourselves simply by turning out to vote ahead of the November 3rd election and voting YES on Question 2.
———
Briana Escamilla is Human Rights Campaign State Director for Battle Born Progress.
