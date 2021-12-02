Commentary: Voting 'no' in the school bond election

I read with interest the compelling arguments put forth in last Saturday’s paper in support of the upcoming school bond election by my friends and colleagues — Elko Mayor Reece Keener and fellow Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi. Now, I feel compelled to offer an opposing view. I think it’s shared by a lot of our residents.

I plan to vote against the school bond issue. The last straw for me was the school district building a performing arts center on the Elko High School campus, three blocks away from the Elko Convention Center and Great Basin College, both of which feature under-utilized, publicly-funded venues that could have served the school district’s needs for a lot less money.

On top of that, the arts center was built immediately after and adjacent to a brand new science lab. Two major projects like that on the same campus was ill advised when only half the county’s population resides in Elko. Rather than building a redundant performing arts center at Elko High School, I think it would have been wiser to duplicate the EHS science building or build the concert hall in Spring Creek, where the other half of the county’s population lives. We should try to keep all of the campuses throughout the county as equal as possible. Our students deserve that.

The Pay As You Go policy was great in its time. We were able to build schools quickly without expensive interest costs. But a never-ending source of money spoils those receiving the funding. It’s human nature. Instead of finding funding for needed projects, those in charge begin to look for projects to use the inexhaustible funds burning holes in their pockets. The school board did not spend the Pay As You Go money wisely and that is why the voters defeated its renewal.

The new $150 million bond proposal is too big and too broad. I think the school board should come forward with single, well defined projects that we can all support. That is the best way to gain public involvement and Elko County will never turn its back on worthy projects.

Finally, the school board has been extremely dysfunctional. The members were put in an awkward position standing between parents and the governor’s wrong-headed mandates and things finally disintegrated with the resignation of the majority of the board. By necessity, the five new members were then hand-picked by the two remaining members. They were not elected by the residents they represent. Only time will tell whether the new board members are up to the task and wise enough to be trusted with our hard-earned tax dollars.

It’s a tough call, but I think voting no in the forthcoming bond election is the only way we can retain control of the school district’s spending.

Rex Steninger is an Elko County commissioner.

