Commentary: Wake up to the impacts of COVID mismanagement

It’s time to wake up! We have overslept and are way late to the party. You are being brainwashed and you don’t even know it. You are being had! Are you listening yet?
There are eight steps used in this brainwashing of our society. Those steps are isolation, monopolization of perceptions, humiliation, exhaustion, threats, occasional indulgences, demonstrating omnipotence, and forcing trivial demands.
Let’s make it simple:
Isolation takes away much personal contact and individual support and it weakens our ability to resist. The shutdown mandates are isolating all of us, especially our children and nursing home residents. The Governor just extended those mandates for another 30 days.
Monopolization of perceptions does not allow any viewpoints except the approved ones. Just consider what is happening with the collaboration between the big social media corporations and some members of government. They are cutting off communication with and between anyone they deem unsuitable, including the President of the United States.
Humiliation and degradation make resistance more costly and painful. Our “cancel culture” and social media “shaming” of anyone who dissents from the accepted view is the method used for this.
Exhaustion weakens us mentally and physically and lowers our ability to resist. We are all tired from COVID mismanagement and political nonsense.
Threats make us anxious and afraid. Governor Sisolak has continued to issue threats, both vague and specific, directly or through his enforcement agencies. Now we are threatened with losing access to social media, banking services, and freedom to travel. Our businesses are threatened with shutdowns, closings, and fines.
Occasional indulgence is perhaps the most insidious tactic of all. We get patted on the head for being good, obedient little boys and girls and it makes us happy. Our local leaders must be made aware of this slippery slope and recognize that when the Governor relaxes his restrictions and we celebrate, that just enhances the idea that he has the right to impose his will and that our freedom is dependent on his indulgence.
Demonstrating omnipotence is the most overwhelming feature of the process. The fact that the powers-that-be can shut everything down based on their so-called expertise and authority shows absolute power and control. This has become frighteningly real in the last few days. Anyone disagreeing with the narrative is cut off from communication. People who make contributions to conservative politicians are denied access to PayPal. Airlines are considering banning individuals who have not been proven guilty of any offense.
Forcing trivial demands gets us in the habit of complying with arbitrary rules. Trivial demands include silly things like mandating mask wearing when entering a restaurant, but allowing its removal once seated at the table, or when the Governor of California said it was OK to walk on the wet sand, but not on the dry sand.
This sums up the globalists, big tech and Democrats’ approach to the COVID pandemic. They are using it to get total control over our lives and our minds.
I am not a “COVID denier” and I do not know that there is a specific organized conspiracy. But I do know that there are forces at work that are using these tactics for their own ends.
The effect is to make us compliant, subservient, and incapable of critical thought.
This is doing tremendous damage to our society, our freedoms and our children. We are losing our precious basic freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom to peaceably assemble, freedom to petition for redress of grievances, and freedom of religion.
Our education system is in disarray. We are not educating our children to be good citizens of this country. We are letting them down, teaching them to be fearful, subservient and we are cutting them off from society.
Now that our Federal Government will be monopolized by a single political party, one that believes in government control of everything, I am more afraid than ever that our great nation is headed toward a true Orwellian dystopia, reminiscent of the book “1984”.
We must resist. We must push back. I call on our local political leaders to show courage in every action they take from this day forward. Our neighbors in White Pine County have begun to resist and our own County Commission just passed a resolution as a starting point. A new movement can start right here in Northeastern Nevada.
Wake up America! Wake up Nevada! Wake up Elko County! How many more months of this will it take before the “new normal” becomes the “forever normal”? Is that OK with you, your children and all Americans forever?
(Giving credit where it is due, the above definitions are summarized from the book "Brainwashed: Cutting Through the COVID Confusion" by John Schroeter, copyright 2020.)
Lee Hoffman, citizen of the United States, Nevada, Elko County, City of Elko