Commentary: Wake up to the impacts of COVID mismanagement

This sums up the globalists, big tech and Democrats’ approach to the COVID pandemic. They are using it to get total control over our lives and our minds.

I am not a “COVID denier” and I do not know that there is a specific organized conspiracy. But I do know that there are forces at work that are using these tactics for their own ends.

The effect is to make us compliant, subservient, and incapable of critical thought.

This is doing tremendous damage to our society, our freedoms and our children. We are losing our precious basic freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom to peaceably assemble, freedom to petition for redress of grievances, and freedom of religion.

Our education system is in disarray. We are not educating our children to be good citizens of this country. We are letting them down, teaching them to be fearful, subservient and we are cutting them off from society.

Now that our Federal Government will be monopolized by a single political party, one that believes in government control of everything, I am more afraid than ever that our great nation is headed toward a true Orwellian dystopia, reminiscent of the book “1984”.