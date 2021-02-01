Commentary: Wall Street outsiders versus hedge funds

However, instead of letting the short squeeze take its natural course and eventually come to an exhaustion point, at which the stock price would likely collapse, thereby inflicting huge losses on those still holding the shares (the “longs”), the so-called “powers that be” in the financial world intervened and tried to check Melvin’s losses. We probably don’t know yet who all these “powers” are, but we do know that they included brokerage firms that arbitrarily limited the number of shares of GameStop and certain other securities that individual investors were permitted to buy. This was designed to halt the short squeeze, and so prevent individual investors from making more money at hedge funds’ expense — essentially changing the rules of the game in midstream, rigging the market in favor of the wealthy Wall Street insiders.