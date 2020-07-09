Commentary: Washington wants to forfeit our best weapon against coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and several senior House lawmakers recently announced a plan to impose price controls and seize patents on any COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in development. They vowed to strike down any emergency stimulus packages excluding such measures.

Those efforts aren't just misguided -- they pose a threat to the health of Americans. If lawmakers succeed, they would dismantle the innovation ecosystem that has enabled U.S. pharmaceutical firms to move with remarkable speed to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

COVID-19 has served as an unprecedented call-to-action for both the public and private sectors to work together on a variety of urgent, immediate and future needs of the 350 million relying on our leaders.

Already, leading scientists are predicting as many as 20 vaccines that will be successfully developed for COVID-19, early and promising evidence that the massive demand has produced an aggressive response within bio-industries. High demand and vigorous competition will produce the best possible value amongst the varied providers of the vaccine. A value that will translate into high-quality vaccines at competitive prices, without the need for government intervention.