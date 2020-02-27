Commentary: We can't keep shirking mental health care

The latest trend among adolescents is deadly.

The suicide rate for people ages 10 to 14 tripled between 2007 and 2017, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 10 to 24.

For years, doctors like me have stressed that similar to any physical illness, mental illness can lead to harmful consequences. Moreover, when left untreated, mental illness can potentiate physical disease, resulting in expensive treatment needs.

But all this often goes unacknowledged — particularly by the insurance industry. Even in the midst of a youth suicide epidemic, most payers erect barriers to treatment for common mental illnesses just to cut costs.

This is more than irresponsible — it’s counterproductive. Mental illness can lead to serious and costly conditions. If insurers really wanted to keep costs down, they’d expand coverage for mental health services.

The spike in youth suicide is part of a broader public-health crisis. More than 17 million Americans had at least one major depressive episode in 2017. The nation’s suicide rate has jumped 33 percent since 1999. And the rate of death from drug overdose rose by nearly 10 percent between 2016 and 2017.