Commentary: We need a Civilian Climate Corps

To face these challenges, climate advocates are pushing to revitalize the Civilian Conservation Corps as a Civilian Climate Corps. They envision a program that not only meets the staggering scale of our problems, but is also more deeply rooted in justice and equity.

The Green New Deal Network’s THRIVE Agenda proposes investing $1 trillion per year over the next decade to create 15 million “Green New Careers,” over half of which would originate in underserved communities.

This would address serious flaws in the original CCC, which barred women, segregated Black and Indigenous workers from their white counterparts, and often developed land stolen from Native Americans. (Orcas Island’s Moran State Park, for example, was built atop Lummi and Salish indigenous land “owned” by wealthy local leader Robert Moran.)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has promised to “fight to get the biggest, boldest CCC possible,” but views on the issue vary widely.

President Biden has supported a more modest $10 billion investment in a new CCC over 10 years, which could create tens of thousands of jobs. Some moderates are focused on scaling up the existing AmeriCorps program, which offers small stipends to 75,000 people per year for service projects.