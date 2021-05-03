Commentary: We need a trauma-informed legal system

Tens of millions of people in this country have experienced violence, abuse, and sexual assault. These are traumatic experiences, often made all the worse for survivors by the legal system.

Now there’s a movement underway to change that. In university law classes and training programs for established attorneys, trauma awareness is gaining traction in law practices across the country.

At its root, trauma awareness is about “assessing trauma and trauma symptoms in all routine practices and then asking: ‘What happened to you?’ not ‘What is wrong with you?’” said Deeya Haldar, co-author of "The Pedagogy of Trauma Informed Lawyering."

The shift in thinking first started in the field of mental health about a decade ago. Now “trauma awareness in the legal system is a significant trend,” said Eva Klain, a Washington D.C.-based attorney and a spokesperson for the American Bar Association.

Though “super late to the party,” lawyers are “trying frantically to catch up because so much of what is going on in our clients’ lives is dictated by their trauma,” said Sarah Reisman, a supervising attorney at the Community Legal Aid SoCAL, an organization that advocates for people who earn low wages.