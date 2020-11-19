Commentary: We're worn out

Political fatigue itself is difficult to measure, but the Pew Research Center has been trying -- starting long before the campaign moved into fourth gear. Its October findings showed that about three-fifths of Americans felt worn out by the news, a rate that had not moved much since 2018. And the study included a surprise: Journalists, too, were exhausted with the news cycle.

"All of us, no matter what network or news outlet, have been working around the clock to get it right," said Gloria Borger, the chief political analyst for CNN.

This exhaustion is both cause and consequence of contemporary political polarization. James E. Campbell, a conservative-leaning political scientist at the University at Buffalo, devoted the last chapter of his book, "Polarized: Making Sense of a Divided America," to political exhaustion. It was published four years ago, but the phenomenon hasn't faded. In fact, it has intensified.

"We are exhausted," he said as the votes still were being counted in a handful of states. "We are also inflamed. We need a breather from all this, and we may take that breather. But we may find that all this fighting is reignited in the not too distant future."