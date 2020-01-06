Commentary: Western Governors Association lists accomplishments from 2019

The leadership of WGA executed a shared stewardship memorandum of understanding with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in December 2018. In June of this year, WGA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced specific projects the organizations are jointly pursuing to advance principles of the agreement. These efforts involve cheatgrass, vegetation management, and post-disaster recovery protocols. In October, Idaho Governor Brad Little hosted a meeting of WGA’s Working Lands Roundtable in Boise, where experts, stakeholders and resource managers worked on implementation plans for each of these projects.

The 2019 Annual Meeting in Vail, Colorado, was attended by twelve active Governors, eight of whom had been elected the previous November. Veteran Governors David Ige of Hawaii, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Kate Brown of Oregon and Gary Herbert of Utah were joined by their first-term counterparts Jared Polis of Colorado, Brad Little of Idaho, Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Laura Kelly of Kansas, and Lou Leon Guerrero of Guam. Nearly 450 attendees joined the Governors for three days of policy discussions, business meetings and special events. The conference featured keynote addresses by: Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt; Secretary Ben Carson of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; internationally renowned pollster Frank Luntz; the chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, Robert Katz; and author Craig Johnson, creator of the Longmire book series. Panel discussions provided expert perspectives on biosecurity and invasive species; broadband connectivity in the rural West; the use of data and forecasting in western water management; and the fentanyl crisis. In addition, former Governors Roy Romer of Colorado and Mike Leavitt of Utah reflected on the creation of the Western Governors University by WGA over 20 years ago. Governor Burgum was elected by Western Governors to serve as Chair of WGA, and Governor Brown was elected Vice Chair.