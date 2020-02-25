Commentary: What does the Secure Act secure?

“Stretching the withdrawal over the beneficiary’s life expectancy — the so-called stretch IRA provision — meant paying less in taxes, whereas the new rule threatens to result in higher tax bills, especially if the inheritor is in [his or her] peak earning years,” MarketWatch says.

Parents set aside earnings over their working years to help them through their retirement — for example, with health care costs and or dealing with their elderly needs — while their investments can grow to the point where they’re able to leave an inheritance for their kids.

“A parent could die with the knowledge that, whatever vicissitudes their children might experience in life, they won’t have to worry about retirement,” the opinion piece points out. Or if one or more of their children suffer from some illness or disability, they will have enough income to care for their needs.

But “Congress wants to kill this,” DeMuth’s piece points out. “The SECURE Act gives nonspouse beneficiaries 10 years to pull out all the money in an IRA. The effect would be to make more of an IRA subject to higher taxes sooner, as [tax] distributions are made in supersize chunks.