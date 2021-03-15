Commentary: What foreign policy can look like

We often think of foreign and domestic policy as two distinct fields. But for an American president, they are tied together. And as the Biden administration moves forward on its priorities, this is likely to become clear.

The reason is that what we do in one area has an impact on what we can do in the other. If we are not strong economically and politically at home, we are weaker in the world. And at home, Americans tend to believe that we have much to contribute to the world and that it can be a better place because of American participation and leadership.

Still, our challenge is plain. Under President Biden’s predecessor, American prestige, power, and influence all were battered. We are weaker abroad now than we were. To come back from this, we must reinvigorate our alliances, reassert our democratic ideals, and make clear that an erratic, improvisational foreign policy is behind us.

What might this look like specifically? First, it means committing to continued US global leadership. Regaining it is going to take hard work, given how far the US’s global reputation has fallen.