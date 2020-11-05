Commentary: What helps voters decide

We also, whether we know it or not, pay attention to authenticity. It’s a favorite word in politics these days, but I think it’s always been the case that we want candidates who are not fake and who give you a sense of a genuine personality undergirding their public persona. We know it intuitively, and it plays a role in whether or not we like someone.

There’s a policy element to all this, as well, in that we like people who have views and values we can relate to. Or, to put it another way, we don’t favor candidates whose values are alien to ours. Nobody fits our likes and dislikes perfectly, but we make judgments on candidates based on whether they more closely align with our values than the other candidate does.

We also judge “likability” by whether or not we think a candidate is going to serve our interests. We evaluate them on whether they hold roughly the same goals and interests we do, and if so, we’re much more likely to support them. Which is also why we want our candidates to be reliable and steady in their views. We want officeholders we can trust, not people who jump all over, saying one thing one day and another the next.