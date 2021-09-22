Commentary: What will Manchin do?

OK, Joe, it's time to get serious. Are you really ready to protect our political system or not?

Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the Senate's most conservative Democrat, has often cast himself as a strong defender of voting rights. Writing in the Charleston Gazette-Mail last June, he insisted, "The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy, and protecting that right should not be about party or politics."

Now he has helped craft a reasonable compromise bill that would go a long way toward thwarting the most egregious assaults on voting rights launched by Republican legislators around the country. As The Washington Post summarized its contents, "the act would ensure access to the ballot box, promote impartial vote-counting and limit partisan gerrymandering."

Manchin told ABC, "I'm anxious to go talk to all my Republican friends" about joining his effort. He's right that in an ideal world, protecting "access to the ballot box" should be done on a bipartisan basis. He's also correct that the Senate filibuster rule, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to pass many measures, often protects the rights of the minority party and should not be abrogated easily.