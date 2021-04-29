Commentary: What will Texas tell us?

Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke for many Republican loyalists when he told Fox News: “Donald Trump is the most vibrant member of the Republican Party. The Trump movement is alive and well. ... We need Trump.”

There’s lots of evidence to support him. Republican leaders have been making the pilgrimage to Trump’s shrine at Mar-a-Lago and pledging their devotion. The ex-president has amassed a huge war chest of about $85 million, much of it from small donors, and state parties from North Carolina to Nevada have censured Republican officials who stood up to Trump and rejected his lies about the election.

Perhaps the best example of Trump’s continuing influence — backed by his limitless capacity for grudge-holding and revenge-seeking — is Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations who hungers to run for president.

In an interview with Politico in February, she said of Trump, “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” Just recently, however, she’s scuttled backward, saying she wouldn’t challenge Trump if he ran in 2024 — and would, in fact, endorse him.