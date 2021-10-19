Commentary: What's really 'killing this country'

"Of the country's 435 congressional districts, Trump or President Biden won just 50 of them by 5 or less percentage points," reports The Washington Post. "Those swing districts could be reduced by at least a third after redistricting, experts estimate."

In Texas, Democrats were eyeing two districts with growing Latino populations as possible takeovers, but Republicans drafted new maps that probably puts them out of reach. In Ohio, Republican governor Mike DeWine signed off on a new plan and admitted, "This committee could have come up with a bill that was much more clearly, clearly constitutional, and I'm sorry we did not do that."

Republicans shoulder most of the blame, but only because they control more state legislatures and governorships. When they have the chance, Democrats can be equally perfidious. In Oregon, for instance, the legislature made two swing districts more heavily blue. In Maryland, Democrats are contemplating a map that would eliminate the only remaining Republican congressman in a state that has a Republican governor and almost 1 million Trump voters.

In Illinois and New York, Democratic mapmakers could eliminate districts represented by Adam Kinzinger and John Katko -- two of the 10 Republicans who stood up to President Trump and backed his impeachment.