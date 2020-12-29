Commentary: When we work together, we rise to meet the moment

In Clark County, where the largest number of students needed connection, we established a virtual Family Support Center. Led by Communities in Schools, the Center was staffed by up to 150 agents who fielded more than 45,000 calls from families and worked with the Clark County School District to connect nearly 18,000 families to reliable internet.

Almost every day, R&R Partners and The Public Education Foundation updated a statewide website and issued e-blasts so leaders throughout Nevada could monitor our progress and pitch in when they could.

What did we learn from this project that can be applied to future endeavors, especially as we enter a New Year sure to be marked by challenges to overcome on behalf of our children?

We rallied around a shared imperative that every student be connected to school; valued each and every student and pledged to leave no one behind. We divvied up the work between public and private entities and held each other accountable. We recognized what each partner brought to the table and we were unafraid to ask for help. We trusted each other with data and regular updates, even in periods when the numbers sat depressingly stagnant. In those moments, we came together and brainstormed how to break the logjam.