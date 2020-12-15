Commentary: Where has the truth gone?

Most journalists in the media seem to ignore the facts and create and advance myths and fables. They have become propaganda machines, paying little attention to what is actually the case. Objectivity, in the sense of reporting at least the actual particulars of an event or words of an individual, has gone out the window. Advancing agendas through promoting concocted rumors and unsubstantiated allegations is the rule of the day. Trying to discern the validity of what seem to be fabricated and manipulated news stories is becoming more and more difficult. Truth and reality, have they gone away?

The Scriptures tell us that man has a primary calling, which has two parts: to know and love God and His truth and to love our neighbor. When one substitutes man for God, confusion and a re-defining of truth pervades life. I often say to my students that all of life comes down to your view of God and man. This is not some high-brow theological statement; it is an extremely practical reality for each of us. When man storms God’s proper place in our lives and culture, our lives are upended, and God’s design is vexed.